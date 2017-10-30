Cooling Tower Rental Market, 2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cooling Tower Rental Market by Type (Wet,Dry,Hybrid), Design (Mechanical Draft,Natural Draft), Capacity (Up To 500 Tons,500-1000 Tons ,1000-1500 Tons,1500-3000 Tons and Above 3000 Tons), End-User , Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global cooling tower rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a projected USD 0.99 Billion by 2022. The growth will be mainly driven by rise in HVACR deployments and growth in industrial activities across globe.
The report segments the cooling towers rental market, on the basis of type, into wet, dry and hybrid. The wet segment led the cooling towers rental market in 2015. Wet cooling tower rental services are largely consumed for power generation by utilities and manufacturing facilities apart from other applications. Dry cooling tower rental market is expected to grow most swiftly during the forecast period (2017 to 2022) mainly due to the increasing implementation of energy efficiency targets globally and growth of HVACR applications in the expanding commercial building and construction industry.
North America is projected to be the largest market for cooling tower rental due to its stringent environmental norms and increasing investments in major industries such as oil & gas, power utilities, metals and mining. This market is also expected to boost global cooling tower rental market during the forecast period.
Some of the global players in this market include Aggreko, United rental, Sunbelt Rental, Caterpillar, Johnson Controls, Engie Refrigeration, together they hold a strong share of the global cooling tower rental market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Hvacr Deployments And Growth in Industrial Activities
- Economic Benefits of Rental Cooling Towers Over Purchased Cooling Towers
- Need for Supplemental Cooling And Emergency Response
- Stringent Environmental Regulations
Opportunities
- Growth in the Nuclear Power Generation Industry
- Increase in Adoption of Rental Cooling Towers in Refineries & Chemical Plants
- Technological Advances in the Cooling Tower Rental Market
Restraints
- Highly Fragmented And Competitive Industry
- Influence of Oil Price Fluctuations On Oil-Dependent Sectors
- Growing Focus On Renewable Energy
Challenges
- Non-Availability of Technical Expertise for Complex Temperature-Control Issues
- Need for Large Quantities of Water
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Cooling Tower Rental Market, By Type
7 Cooling Tower Rental Market, By Design
8 Cooling Tower Rental Market, By Capacity
9 Cooling Tower Rental Market, By End-User
10 Cooling Tower Rental Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- Aggreko
- Baltimore Aircoil Australia
- Carrier Rental Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cooling Tower Depot
- Engie Refrigeration
- Ics Cool Energy
- Jacir
- Johnson Controls
- KTK Khlturm
- Midwest Cooling Tower Services
- Spx Corporation
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Trane
- United Rentals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lf7t3f/cooling_tower
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716