Cooling Tower Rental Market, 2022

The "Cooling Tower Rental Market by Type (Wet,Dry,Hybrid), Design (Mechanical Draft,Natural Draft), Capacity (Up To 500 Tons,500-1000 Tons ,1000-1500 Tons,1500-3000 Tons and Above 3000 Tons), End-User , Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cooling tower rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a projected USD 0.99 Billion by 2022. The growth will be mainly driven by rise in HVACR deployments and growth in industrial activities across globe.

The report segments the cooling towers rental market, on the basis of type, into wet, dry and hybrid. The wet segment led the cooling towers rental market in 2015. Wet cooling tower rental services are largely consumed for power generation by utilities and manufacturing facilities apart from other applications. Dry cooling tower rental market is expected to grow most swiftly during the forecast period (2017 to 2022) mainly due to the increasing implementation of energy efficiency targets globally and growth of HVACR applications in the expanding commercial building and construction industry.

North America is projected to be the largest market for cooling tower rental due to its stringent environmental norms and increasing investments in major industries such as oil & gas, power utilities, metals and mining. This market is also expected to boost global cooling tower rental market during the forecast period.

Some of the global players in this market include Aggreko, United rental, Sunbelt Rental, Caterpillar, Johnson Controls, Engie Refrigeration, together they hold a strong share of the global cooling tower rental market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rise in Hvacr Deployments And Growth in Industrial Activities

Economic Benefits of Rental Cooling Towers Over Purchased Cooling Towers

Need for Supplemental Cooling And Emergency Response

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Opportunities



Growth in the Nuclear Power Generation Industry

Increase in Adoption of Rental Cooling Towers in Refineries & Chemical Plants

Technological Advances in the Cooling Tower Rental Market

Restraints



Highly Fragmented And Competitive Industry

Influence of Oil Price Fluctuations On Oil-Dependent Sectors

Growing Focus On Renewable Energy

Challenges



Non-Availability of Technical Expertise for Complex Temperature-Control Issues

Need for Large Quantities of Water



