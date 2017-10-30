Coiled Tubing Market Driven by Rise in Intervention, Exploration, & Production Activities by 2025: Million Insights

FELTON, California, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Coiled Tubing Market in 2016 was valued at USD 3.25 billion. Rise in intervention, exploration, & production activities will boost the global market over the forecast period. Oil and gas being the primary energy resource for automobile sector, power, and other activities the demand in energy cannot see a major dip.

Initially the technology was innovated for new and live well only but with growth of demand, the application was used for the production of depleted gas wells. The reuse of oil wells after maturity and rise in oil extraction operational cost are key factors that will drive the market. Shorter rig-up time make coiled tubing even make more attractive for drilling and work over applications.

Coiled tubing is a complete set of steel pipe and surface equipment's that include reel, injector head, control cabin and power pack. With the development in exploring other unconventional resources the growth of market can be achieved. With decline of oil and gas well due to continuous use to fulfill the energy needs of human race make it a potential market to grow over eight years.

The rigorous pressure imposed by the government of most country in line with exploration and extraction of oil and gas on various regulations related to unconventional and conventional resource is generally given to the exploration & production companies. The drafting guideline i.e. DRAFT IRP 21 (2016) has backed up the technology for operations using coiled tubing.

On the basis of service, the market is bifurcated into well intervention and drilling services. The continuous operation of the oil and petroleum industry results in the boost of the market. A producing oil well once started with the operation can come up with many problems like maintenance, so to continuous use of the operational well the coiled tubing is a great tool.

Coil tubing technology is a cheaper version of work-over operations. Hole drilling and milling operations are some other areas of service by coiled tubing. Common coiled tubing steels have yield strengths ranging from 55,000 PSI to 120,000 PSI so it can be used to reservoir fracture, a process where a pressure is generated to break the underneath rock bed so as to allow the product flow. In oil well operations can perform any function as per the requirement.

Services Insights

The major segment is accounted by well intervention due to difficulty in finding new oil and gas well in the year of 2016 in terms of revenue. This service is sub divided into completion, cleaning, maintenance and other activities related to well (which includes pre, during and post operations). These entire services are catered by the segment during the entire life cycle of the well. Earlier it was established as a cost-effective well cleanout tool. Three quarters of total coiled tubing revenue comes from conventional wellbore cleanouts and acid stimulation. Most recently, fracturing the rock bed and drill applications have emerged as two rapid market gainer.

Operation Insights

The pumping operation include filling and removal of sand, fracturing the rock bed by pressurizing or acidizing, slurry pumping, removal of harmful gases from the bore, plugging of well bore. This segment from 2017 to 2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Other major operations include liquefication, logging, and perforation. Among this circulation is the most commonly used operations.

Application Insights

The use of CT has grown beyond cleanout and simulator of acid. This growth is driven by technology and material advancement. The growth applications are drilling, fracturing, subsea, deeper wells and flow line. Other traditional applications are well cleanouts, well unloading, stimulation, velocity strings and fishing.

Because of functioning even in the harsh and extreme conditions such as in offshore this segment lead with 45% of the overall market. Offshore applications the one at Northern Sea. Common offshore applications include well interventions or production for extending well life.

CT is mostly used in chemical wash in subsea operations, which is done by pouring down the chemicals to the bottom. In data transmission also it is replacing wireline and electrical cables.

Regional Insights

Countries of APAC such as China, India, Australia and Indonesia with the dual factor of investment and presence of reservoirs can make it as a potential market. The demand of resource in North American region lead the market by 42% in terms of revenue. Canada and the U.S. together have the highest market share.

The resources such as skilled manpower, and use latest technologies & equipment has driven the North America. Coiled tubing industry is anticipated to show a significant growth in countries such as Argentina Russia, Algeria, and Poland over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

Presence of some major giants such as Baker Hughes Schlumberger, Archer Limited, Halliburton, Calfrac Well Services Ltd, Superior Energy Services Inc., Weatherford International Inc ,Trican Well Service Ltd., Cudd Energy Services and C&J Energy Services, Inc. has consolidated the global market. The presence and their participation in value chain of the makes them a key player in the field of energy.

