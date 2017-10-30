Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market Key Players, Segment and Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the Scope, Product Types, and its Applications are increasing across the globe.

A radio frequency identification device implies tracking wafer transporters inside an industrial capacity. The system practices smart card technology wherein an identification card is placed on each wafer carrier. The smart cards have memory for storing material about the wafer carrier. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a wireless technology, which aligns with radio frequency waves to track the tags devoted to the substances and people. The basic applications include monitoring patient, time monitoring, medication authentication, real time tracking of assets, and hand washing, among others healthcare RFID technology are used.

Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market is segmented, By Product Types into Tags, Reader, and Middleware. Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market is segmented, By Applications into Retail, Supply Chain, Aviation, Healthcare, Smart cards, Public Transit, Others. Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market is segmented, By End Users into Financial Services, Logistics, Retail, Healthcare, and Industrial.

Access 110 page research report with TOC on "Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market"

Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market is segmented, By geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow higher among all lucrative regional markets in upcoming years. Additionally, increasing awareness of the patient and safety tracking expensive medical devices are the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market in all the regions. Radio Frequency Identification Devices Market Key Players include Alien Technology, Invengo, Motorola Solutions (now Zebra Technologies),Impinj, Intermec,Applied Wireless Identifications Group, CAEN RFID, GAO RFID, Inc., Sato Holdings, and STiD.

