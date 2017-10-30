The World in Transition: The GCC Board Directors Institute Hosts its 5th Annual Chairman Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 100 chairmen, board directors and senior executives from around the world will convene in Riyadh on Wednesday 1st November, 2017 at the 5th Annual Chairman Summit, organized by the GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI) in collaboration with Morgan Stanley.

The meetings, which will take place over one day in Al Faisaliah Hotel, are this year being held against the backdrop of increased activity and change in the Kingdom, as the Saudi road to vision 2030 is increasingly more defined, and as the plans to its realization begin to take shape on the ground. The summit offers an excellentplatform for networking and peer sharing. Discussions amongst the panelists and attendees will focus around three main topics including the regional integration into the world economy, tapping capital markets and driving diversification in the regional macro economic environment.

Mohammed Al-Shroogi, GCC BDI Chairman and Co-CEO Investcorp, commented, "The world is increasingly becoming more connected and more companies have global operations. For regional companies and their boards to remain competitive and to succeed amid globalization, they and their boards will need to keep one eye on global macro developments, and another on good governance requirements."

"We are proud of our collaboration with Morgan Stanley to bring this event to Saudi," he added.

Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the summit. Speakers and panelists also include HE Dr. Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, Chairman of SAMA, HE Mohammed Elkuwaiz, Chairman of CMA, Dr. Abdullah Al Abdulgader, Chairman of STC, and Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of Tadawul, KSA.

Sammy Kayello, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley Middle East and North Africa, said, "We are delighted to partner with the GCC Board Directors Institute as its annual Chairman Summit comes to Riyadh. The implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030 is an exciting moment for the country and a more modernised economy will require a higher standard of board and corporate governance. As a firm with forty years of experience in Saudi Arabia, including the presence of a Riyadh office since 2007, we look forward to playing our part in realising the Kingdom's potential."

The 5th Annual Chairman Summit this year coincides with GCC BDI's 10th anniversary, and is also concurrent with Morgan Stanley's 10th year anniversary since opening an office in KSA. The collaboration with Morgan Stanley is intended to bring a global perspective to the local and regional economic landscape.

About GCC Board Directors Institute

The GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI) was founded in 2007 as a not-for-profit organization by leading regional corporations - Investcorp, SABIC, Saudi Aramco and Emirates NBD. It is supported by the four advisory firms Allen & Overy, Heidrick & Struggles, McKinsey & Company, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. In collaboration with the regional regulatory authorities, the Institute's mission is to advance the development of corporate governance in the region by equipping board members and executives with the cutting-edge know-how required to sustain effective practices through providing access to resources and events. Since its inception, GCC BDI has developed into one of the region's largest and most influential networks comprising almost 1000 members representing over 3000 companies and has hosted over 100 high-profile member events and workshops. As the only regional entity to form part of the Global Network of Directors Institute (GNDI), GCC BDI enjoys global recognition as the leading network of board directors in the Middle East.