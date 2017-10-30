sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,40 Euro		-0,035
-0,11 %
WKN: 918447 ISIN: CA87971M1032 Ticker-Symbol: BCZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TELUS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELUS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,121
31,313
12:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELUS CORPORATION
TELUS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELUS CORPORATION31,40-0,11 %