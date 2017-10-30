TEL AVIV, Israel, 2017-10-30 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical is happy to announce its first clinical trial in Italy. The study at IRST, Meldola, will evaluate the feasibility, safety and efficacy of Alpha DaRT for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) of the Skin (Skin Cancer). The team hopes that the results from the study at IRST will further reinforce the promising preliminary results of the ongoing SCC study at the Rabin Medical Center, Israel.



"This is a significant opportunity for our project to expand and gain international experience and recognition. We are excited towards the collaboration with a leading cancer hospital in Italy, which will contribute the knowledge and expertise of its staff to the advancement of the treatment," Prof. Yona Keisari, a member of the team of Inventors of the DaRT technology, stated.



The company is currently finalizing protocols for various indications in collaboration with major cancer institutes around the world including the United States, Germany and France.



The Alpha DaRT Cancer Treatment Alpha particles are known to be highly destructive to cancerous cells. However, the short range of Alpha particles in tissue had made them rare candidates for treating solid tumors. Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) enables the use of Alpha radiation for treating solid tumors in a highly potent and conformal mode.



About Alpha Tau Medical LTD. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid cancer. The Alpha DaRT technology was developed since 2003 by Prof. I. Kelson and Prof. Y. Keisari at the Tel Aviv University. Preclinical trials on over 6,000 animals in numerous studies found the technology to be effective and safe in various tumor indications and anatomical areas. The findings were published in 12 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals.



