

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), a diversified technology company, on Monday said it expects fourth -quarter adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.56 and $2.62.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company raised its full year 2017 guidance and now expects adjusted earnings per share of $9.27 - $9.33, compared to previous guidance of $9.12 - $9.30. Analysts expect earnings of $9.28 per share for the year.



The Company's guidance excludes the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures.



Brian Jellison, Roper's Chairman, President and CEO, said, 'Our businesses performed exceptionally well in the third quarter as our asset-light, niche market strategy continues to produce excellent results. We delivered 24% growth in both adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA with 5% organic revenue growth and great operating leverage.'



'We see continuing broad-based strength across the enterprise that will drive additional growth in the fourth quarter and position us well for a record 2018,' concluded Jellison.



