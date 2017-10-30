Global Industrial Robotics Market Distribution and Key Players Analysis to 2022: Focus on Automotive Industry, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Others, Unspecified

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume by Application (Automotive Industry, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Others, Unspecified), Geographical Distribution and Key Players Analysis - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.



On the basis of segment, the automotive industry accounted for highest share of the industrial robotics market. The market for industrial robotics in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to grow at double digit CAGR between 2017 and 2022 owing to the introduction of new electronic products into the market, the miniaturization of electrical and electronics equipment, and complexity in manufacturing processes. The metal industry is the third largest market for industrial robotics.



In terms of region, the five major markets including China, South Korea, Japan, United States, and Germany accounts for around 74% of the total robotics sales volume in 2016. Asia/Australia is the world's largest market for industrial robots, driven by growing demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Europe is the second leading region for industrial robotics market. Americas is the third largest market for industrial robots.



Global Robotics Market - Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis



1. KUKA AG

2. Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

3. iRobot Corporation

4. Intuitive Surgical

5. Nachi-Fujikoshi

6. Yaskawa Electric Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Analysis (2009 - 2022)



3. Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast



4. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2022)



5. Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast - By Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 - 2022)



6. Key Player Analysis (2010 - 2022)



7. Global Industrial Robotics Market - Growth Drivers



8. Global Industrial Robotics Market - Challenges



