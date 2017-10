LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal retail sales grew in September after two months of decline, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



Retail sales rose 0.8 percent from August, when they dropped 1.1 percent. In July, sales fell 0.3 percent.



Compared to the same month last year, retail sales grew 4.1 percent after a 3.5 percent gain in the previous month.



