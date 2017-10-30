

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth improved slightly in the three months ended September, after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, just above the 1.4 percent rise in the second quarter.



During the first quarter of this year, the rate of growth was 1.7 percent.



On an annual basis, the economy expanded at a faster rate of 6.2 percent in the September quarter, following a 4.8 percent increase in the June quarter.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth accelerated to 5.8 percent in the third quarter from 4.0 percent in the previous three-month period.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth eased to 4.9 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August. Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX