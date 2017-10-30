Clariant AG / Clariant and White Tale engaged in talks . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Initial talks held over the weekend

Clariant management and White Tale share focus on long-term value creation

Further conversations are to be held in the coming weeks

Muttenz, October 30, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, has noted White Tale's press release and the demands published therein. Clariant notes that after the announcement of the termination of the merger agreement between Clariant and Huntsman on October 27th 2017, Clariant and its shareholder White Tale have engaged in an initial discussion regarding the new situation for the company and ways to work together in the future.

Clariant's management has offered to White Tale its readiness to present its existing growth strategy, listen to White Tale's plans and discuss appropriate concrete ways forward, including White Tale's wish for seats on the Board of Directors. According to Swiss governance, the requests of White Tale will be discussed in the next Board of Directors meeting.

Like White Tale, Clariant continues to be confident in the future opportunities for long-term value creation for all stakeholders, as a leader in Specialty Chemicals. In order to deepen the discussions, Clariant invited White Tale to hold further talks. In the coming weeks, Clariant will also continue the existing dialogue with all its shareholders, having shown long-term interest in the company.

