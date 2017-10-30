

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $265 million, or $1.04 per share. This was higher than $259 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $2.68 billion. This was up from $2.54 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $265 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.13 to $4.43



