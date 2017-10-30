

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE), an energy services holding company, Monday said it has updated its GAAP 2017 earnings-per-share guidance range to $4.13 to $4.43 from the prior range of $4.95 to $5.25.



The revision reflects the $208 million impairment in the third quarter 2017 related to San Diego Gas & Electric's cost recovery for the 2007 San Diego wildfires.



The company said it expects its adjusted 2017 earnings per share to be at the upper end of its guidance range of $5 to $5.30.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In its third quarter, earnings were $57 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to earnings of $622 million, or $2.46 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings increased were $265 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to $259 million, or $1.02 per share last year.



Total revenues increased to $2.68 billion from $2.54 billion a year ago.



Analysts expected earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $2.65 billion for the quarter.



