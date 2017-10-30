

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) said that on October 27, 2017, PDL and Depomed, Inc. reached settlement agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and its indirect subsidiary Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S.à r.l.that resolves all matters addressed in the lawsuit filed by Depomed on September 7, 2017 relating to alleged underpayment of royalties by Valeant.



As per the terms of the Settlement Agreement, the parties agree that the settlement is not an admission by any party thereto of any fact alleged in the litigation, and reflects a reasonable compromise in the best interest of the parties.



As a consequence of the settlement, the litigation will be dismissed, with prejudice, and Valeant will pay a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13.0 million, which will be transferred to PDL pursuant to the terms of the Depomed Royalty Agreement and not recognized as revenue by Depomed.



In addition, Depomed and PDL will release Valeant from any and all claims against it arising out of the royalty audit that was performed, Valeant's obligation to pay royalties during the Audit Period, and/or the litigation, and Valeant will release Depomed and PDL from any and all claims against them as a result of the audit and/or the litigation.



