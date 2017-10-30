FOSTER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today highlighted its ongoing commitment to helping businesses of all sizes understand how in-memory computing can help them address the speed and scale requirements of modern, data-intensive applications.

"The demand for information about in-memory computing continues to soar as more and more enterprises understand the real-time performance demands that arise from their digital transformation initiatives, such as web-scale applications and the Internet of Things," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing at GridGain. "Our in-memory computing experts enjoy sharing their practical knowledge about how to apply distributed in-memory computing technology to a range of data-intensive use cases."

GridGain just wrapped up another successful In-Memory Computing Summit North America. The Summit, which ran October 24-25, 2017, is the only industry-wide event for in-memory computing users. Over the coming months, GridGain will host or participate in the following conferences, webinars and meetups:

Conferences

Big Data London 2017, November 15-16, 2017 - GridGain will be in booth #227 to discuss the need for in-memory computing for real-time big data applications.

Open Data Science Conference (ODSC), November 2-4, 2017 - On Friday, November 3, GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "Apache Ignite: The In-Memory Hammer in Your Data Science Toolkit."

Devoxx Morocco, November 14-16, 2017 - On Thursday, November 16, GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Apache Spark and Apache Ignite: Where Fast Data Meets the IoT."

Webinars

GridGain Webinar: In-Memory Computing Essentials for Architects and Developers: Part 1, November 21, 2017 - GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will introduce the fundamental capabilities and components of a distributed in-memory computing platform.

GridGain Webinar: In-Memory Computing Essentials for Architects and Developers: Part 2, December 13, 2017 - GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will continue introducing the fundamental capabilities and components of a distributed in-memory computing platform.

GridGain Webinar: Implementing Durable Memory-Centric Architectures in Large Financial Institutions, November 29, 2017 - GridGain Chief Product Officer Dmitriy Setrakyan will present how distributed memory-centric architectures can be applied to various financial systems.

Workshops

Distributed Computing Fundamentals for Java Experts, November 16, 2017 - GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda offers an intensive, hands-on workshop on in-memory computing essentials for Java developers.

Meetups

Sydney IBM Bluemix Meetup Group, November 2, 2017 - GridGain Director of Solutions Architecture Rachel Pedreschi will present "Fast Data meets Big Data in the IoT - Using Apache Ignite."

Bay Area Apache® Ignite™ Meetup, November 2, 2017 - GridGain Lead Architect Valentin Kulichenko will present "Building Consistent and Highly Available Distributed Systems with Apache Ignite and GridGain." GridGain Product Manager and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will follow with "Harnessing the 21st Century with a Distributed Memory-Centric SQL."

Byte Academy: Python, FinTech, Blockchain, DataSci, Quant, November 2, 2017 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Powering Up Banks and Financial Institutions with Distributed Systems." Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup, November 14, 2017 - GridGain Director of Solutions Architecture Rachel Pedreschi, will present, "Using GridGain's Multi-Datacenter Replication to Build a Bulletproof Application."

