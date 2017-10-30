- Data Presented at ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Multiple Sclerosis Meeting in Paris -

SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage biomedical technology company developing a bioelectronic therapy for chronic inflammatory diseases, presented positive data from a study exploring the therapeutic effects of a bioelectronic medicine approach for multiple sclerosis (MS) showing that vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) reduced demyelination and accelerated remyelination. The data were presented at the joint meeting of the European Committee and Americas Committee for Research and Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS).

This preclinical study was designed to explore the effects of VNS on demyelination (myelin destruction) and on remyelination (myelin repair) in an animal model of multiple sclerosis. MS is an immune-mediated disorder that results in the destruction of the myelin sheath, the fatty substance that surrounds and insulates nerve fibers in the body, as well as the nerve fibers themselves. This causes neurodegeneration and a cascade of serious and debilitating symptoms, such as loss of vision, vertigo, difficulty walking, pain, and depression.

Current approved treatments target the overactive immune response but do not repair damage to the myelin sheath. These results show promise for a possible bioelectronic treatment for MS and lay the groundwork for further studies by SetPoint.

"Based on our previous studies that have shown vagus nerve stimulation activates protective neuro-immune reflexes that reduce inflammation, increase anti-inflammatory regulatory T-cell populations, and are neuroprotective in the central nervous system, we theorized that a bioelectronic medicine approach could be effective in treating MS," said Yaakov Levine, PhD, Director of Applied Research at SetPoint Medical and senior investigator of the study. "Strikingly, a single dose of electrical stimulation not only reduced demyelination in this model, but also accelerated remyelination, which is a significant challenge in MS. Importantly, the study also demonstrated that VNS significantly reduced leakage of the blood-spinal cord barrier, which can prevent immune cell infiltration and further reduce disease progression."

SetPoint is developing a novel proprietary bioelectronic medicine platform using a small implanted device that activates the body's natural Inflammatory Reflex and produces specific anti-inflammatory effects. The emerging field of bioelectronic medicine aims to address unmet patient needs by delivering targeted digital doses to modulate physiological circuits for treatment of diseases historically treated with drugs.

"Many patients with debilitating diseases such as MS do not respond well to pharmacologic or biologic treatments and are left with few options, driving our research into bioelectronic medicine as an alternative," said Anthony Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of SetPoint Medical. "Our focus is on immune-mediated diseases, targeting immune cells without drugs by delivering electric doses to the vagus nerve to drive a coordinated physiologic response against inflammation. MS is a logical expansion of our rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Crohn's disease trials, and we look forward to exploring the potential of bioelectronic medicine to treat MS."

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held biomedical technology company dedicated to treating patients with debilitating inflammatory diseases using bioelectronic therapy. SetPoint's approach is intended to offer patients and providers an alternative treatment for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other chronic inflammatory diseases with less risk and cost than drug therapy.

SetPoint is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the body's natural Inflammatory Reflex, which is intended to produce a potent systemic anti-inflammatory effect. The company has published positive results from a first-in-human proof-of-concept trial in rheumatoid arthritis in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and presented positive results at the American College of Rheumatology meeting. Current investors in the company include Morgenthaler Ventures, NEA, Topspin Partners, Medtronic, GlaxoSmithKline's Action Potential Venture Capital Limited and Boston Scientific. For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

