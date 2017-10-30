LOS ANGELES, 2017-10-30 13:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Bifurcation Systems ("ABS" or the "Company"), a clinical stage medical device company developing an innovative stenting platform which overcomes the limitations of current approaches for the treatment of bifurcation lesions in coronary angioplasties, today announced the appointment of Ken Richards as Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Richards is an experienced finance executive who has been the CFO of both public and private companies, and has had a distinguished career in private equity, and corporate and investment banking. He brings relevant industry expertise to the role, having served on the Biotechnology Industry Organization Finance Committee.



Prior to joining ABS, Mr. Richards was CEO, a co-founder and partner of York Bridge Capital, a private equity firm with offices in Toronto, Los Angeles and Seoul, and an associated boutique real estate brokerage, advisory and investment firm. Previously, he held the role of Managing Director at CIBC World Markets in Los Angeles and Toronto, where he was responsible for a $5 billion debt portfolio. Throughout his career, Mr. Richards has completed large debt, high yield and equity financings, in both North America and across the globe. He was also a NASD Supervising Principal for CIBC in the United States.



"Ken has over 30 years of experience as a finance executive, and I am confident he will be a great member of the team at ABS. As the CFO of both public and private firms, he has consistently shown his ability to grow companies while delivering impressive financial results. At the same time, he brings to ABS strong regional and international relationships with the financial community through his time in banking, private equity and angel investing. This background is a perfect fit for ABS and makes Ken the ideal executive to help drive ABS forward as we move to commercialize our platform-based technology and pursue regulatory approval," said Charles Laverty, CEO of Advanced Bifurcation Systems.



In addition to the aforementioned experience, Mr. Richards served as an advisor to a wide array of companies and is co-founder of the Westlake/Santa Barbara Chapter of Tech Coast Angels, an angel investor network. He also previously served on the Board of Governors at TCA, the largest angel-funding network in the United States. Mr. Richards has a B.S. Biology, B.S. Finance and MBA from Dalhousie University.



Advanced Bifurcation Systems, through its novel Mother/Daughter ("MD") platform, has complete coverage for all lesions regardless of branch angle, size, plaque burden or location. This single system addresses both the main and side branch, and is mechanically fail-safe and self-aligning for perfect placement.



About Advanced Bifurcation Systems



Advanced Bifurcation Systems ("ABS") is a clinical stage medical device company developing an innovative stenting platform for simple treatment of all bifurcation lesions in coronary angioplasties. ABS has developed a novel technology which overcomes the limitations of current approaches while simplifying the procedure. The Company's groundbreaking system consists of numerous differentiating features, including a unique modular independently movable dual-catheter system for provisional side-branch stenting as well as full bifurcation stenting with a proprietary crimping technology allowing for partial crimping of the main stent. For more information, go to www.advancedbifurcation.com.



