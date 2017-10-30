FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 30 October 2017



Fortum was ranked in category A- and one of the top companies in the utilities sector in the annual CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) rating 2017. The CDP Climate Change 2017 results, analysing climate related data disclosed by companies, were released on 24 October 2017.



Fortum scored A- (scale from D- to A, A being the highest score), which means that the company represents best practices in environmental stewardship, understands risks and opportunities related to climate change, and implements strategies and approaches to mitigate and accommodate these risks and opportunities. Fortum has been participating in the CDP since 2005. Fortum previously scored A- in the CDP rating for 2016.



In 2016, 96% of Fortum's electricity production in the EU area and 62% of our total electricity production was carbon dioxide-free. Fortum's specific emissions from power production have been about 10% of average specific emissions of major European utilities. Fortum has also achieved energy efficiency improvements of almost 1,400 GWh/a compared to 2012.



Fortum Corporation Group Communications



Further information: Måns Holmberg, Acting Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication, +358 44 518 1518 Ulla Rehell, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability, +358 50 3839 426



About CDP CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is an international, not-for-profit organisation providing the only global system for companies and cities to measure, disclose, manage and share vital environmental information in order to motivate companies to disclose their impacts on the environment and natural resources and take action to reduce them. CDP represents 827 institutional investor with US$ 100 trillion in assets under management. CDP's disclosure platform empowers companies to report their environmental performance transparently and reliably, and to engage with others across their value chains. The investor community uses the scoring to assess corporate preparedness for changes in the global operating environment, market demands and emissions regulation. www.cdp.net



Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 9,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com