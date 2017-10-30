With reference to a press release published by hubbr AB on October 30, 2017, at 12:29 CET, the trading in the shares of hubbr AB (HUBR B, ISIN code SE0007227673, order book ID 078728) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 13:20 CET followed by continuous trading from 13:30 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nils Fredrik Dehlin or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.