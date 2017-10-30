Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern in property swap deal with Genova Property Group in Kista and Huddinge

In a property swap deal withGenova Property Group, Klövern acquires the site leasehold to the property Knarrarnäs 6 in Kista for an underlying property value of SEK 108 million and sells the property Brynjan 5 in Huddinge for an underlying property value of SEK 37 million. The net difference of the property swap deal will be paid in cash.

The office building on Knarrarnäs 6, encompassing around 4,700 sq.m. of lettable area, is fully let and has a rental value of SEK 8.5 million. The largest tenants are HellermannTyton, StrongPoint Technology and Trafikia.

The divested property Brynjan 5 in Huddinge is almost fully let and has a total lettable area of around 2,600 sq.m. and a rental value amounting to SEK 2.7 million.

"The acquisition strengthens our position additionally in Kista, which is a market we have strong belief in", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 15 January 2018.

