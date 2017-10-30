The total capacity of 5 MW Solar as part of railways 1,000 MW solar mission is commissioned on four central stations - Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, New Delhi, and Old Delhi Railway Station.

The Union Minister for Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal dedicated 5MW solar power plant on railways to the nation at the inauguration of the International Conference on Green Initiatives & Railway Electrification held in New Delhi on October 27.

This is the largest plant commissioned by Indian Railway in India on the rooftop of railway stations. A 700 kW array at Hazrat Nizamuddin will generate 100,000 kWh/year, and 800 kW at Anand Vihar is also expected to produce 110,000 kWh/year. Whereas, 2.05 MW at New Delhi and 1.5 MW at Old Delhi Railway Station will generate 200,000 kWh and 250,000 kWh per year respectively.

These projects were awarded under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in December 2016 at INR 4.14 ($ 0.064)/kWh, the lowest tariff on Indian Railways at that time.

