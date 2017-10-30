

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. special counsel's Russia probe and the chances of first charge are keeping the market nervous. The developments in Catalonia and its declaration of independence and Spain's move to take direct control are also closely watched by investors. Personal Income and Outlays for September will be the major economic announcement on Monday. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are also stumbling. Early signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 56 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 3.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Nasdaq spiked by 144.49 points or 2.2 percent to 6,701.26, while the S&P 500 climbed 20.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,581.07 and the Dow inched up 33.33 points or 0.1 percent to 23,434.19.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in the prior month. Consumer spending is expected to increase by 0.9 percent .



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for October will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior month production index was 19.5, while General Activity Index came in at 21.3.



Farm Prices for September is expected at 3.00 pm ET. In August, the farm prices were down 2.00 percent.



In the corporate sector, Dynegy Inc. (DYN) announced a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Dynegy will merge with and into Vistra Energy (VST), the parent company for TXU Energy and Luminant, in a tax-free, all-stock transaction. The deal would create an integrated power company with combined market capitalization in excess of $10 billion and a combined enterprise value greater than $20 billion.



Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ, STZ-B), a producer of beer, wine and spirits, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Ontario, Canada-based Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO), a provider of medicinal cannabis products. The investment is expected to approximate C$245 million representing an ownership interest of 9.9 percent of Canopy Growth, plus warrants which give Constellation Brands the option to purchase an additional ownership interest in the future. The transaction is expected to close during the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2018.



PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) said PDL and Depomed, Inc. entered into a settlement agreement with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and its indirect subsidiary Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S.à r.l. to resolve all matters addressed. As a consequence of the settlement, the litigation will be dismissed, with prejudice, and Valeant will pay a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13 million.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Chinese shares suffered their worst single-day loss in 11 weeks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 26.48 points or 0.77 percent to 3,390.34. Hang Seng of Hong Kong fell 102.66 points or 0.36 percent to 28,336.19.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note ahead of key central bank meetings. The Nikkei average closed marginally higher at 22,011.67, while the broader Topix index closed little changed with a negative bias.



Australian shares hit near six-month highs, led by financials and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15.90 points or 0.27 percent to 5,919.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 14.40 points or 0.24 percent higher at 5,983.70.



European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 1.62 points or 0.33 percent, the German DAX is gaining 6.46 points or 0.06 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 16.64 points or 0.22 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 16.47 points or 0.22 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.13 percent.



