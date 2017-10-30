

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production growth slowed sharply in September, led by manufacturing, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



Industrial production rose 2.8 percent year-on-year following 10.4 percent jump in August. The pace of growth tumbled in all sub-categories with the rate in manufacturing easing to 2.4 percent from 8.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 6.7 percent in September after a 4.1 percent increase in August. The decline was the first in three months.



