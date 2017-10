BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in September, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



The overall producer price index climbed 4.8 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.1 percent rise in August. The measure has been rising since December last year.



The increase in September was largely driven by a 10.0 percent surge in prices of energy goods.



Producer prices on the domestic market grew 4.0 percent annually in September and those in the foreign market rose by 7.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 1.3 percent from August, when it increased by 0.9 percent.



