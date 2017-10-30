Summary:
- Bitcoin (BTCUSD on xStation5) established its new high on Sunday above $6200
- Bitcoin-related jobs skyrocketed during the third quarter, the ability to manage an initial coin offering among the main skills looked for by companies
- Vietnamese central bank seeks to ban Bitcoin activities developing a legal framework for digital currencies
Bitcoin traders have begun the new week in upbeat moods after the digital currency set its new all-time high on late Sunday. Bitcoin surged close to $6300 (the price quoted on xStation5 platform) before pulling back slightly on Monday morning but it's remained elevated either way. The exact causes which could have fueled a rally seen over the weekend weren't clear, however they may be related to a so-called fork which we ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...