Summary:

Bitcoin (BTCUSD on xStation5) established its new high on Sunday above $6200

Bitcoin-related jobs skyrocketed during the third quarter, the ability to manage an initial coin offering among the main skills looked for by companies

Vietnamese central bank seeks to ban Bitcoin activities developing a legal framework for digital currencies

Bitcoin traders have begun the new week in upbeat moods after the digital currency set its new all-time high on late Sunday. Bitcoin surged close to $6300 (the price quoted on xStation5 platform) before pulling back slightly on Monday morning but it's remained elevated either way. The exact causes which could have fueled a rally seen over the weekend weren't clear, however they may be related to a so-called fork which we ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...