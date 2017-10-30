The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 October 2017.



ISIN: DK0060094928 ------------------------------------- Name: DONG Energy ------------------------------------- New name: Ørsted ------------------------------------- Short name: DENERG ------------------------------------- New short name: ORSTED ------------------------------------- Unchanged Orderbook ID: 122544 -------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



