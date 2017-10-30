sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Robotics (Industrial and Service Robotics) Market 2017 - Volume Forecasts 2009-2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotics Market (Industrial and Service Robotics) and Volume Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global service robotics market was valued over USD 7 Billion in 2016

Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.

The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.

Scope of the Report

Industrial Robotics By Type

  • Industrial Robotics
  • Service Robotics

Industrial RoboticsBy Segment

  • Automotive Industry
  • Electrical/Electronics Industry
  • Metal Industry
  • Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry
  • Food Industry
  • Others Industry
  • Unspecified Industry

Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Type

  • Professional Service Robotics
  • Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment

  • Defence
  • Agriculture/Field
  • Logistic
  • Medical
  • Exoskeletons
  • Public Relations Robots
  • Construction
  • Mobile Platforms
  • Inspection
  • Underwater
  • Rescue and Security
  • Cleaning
  • Others

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment

  • Household Robotics
  • Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

Global Robotics Market - Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

  • KUKA AG
  • Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)
  • iRobot Corporation
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 - 2022)

3. Global Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 - 2022)

4. Global Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis

5. Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast

6. Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis (2009 - 2022)

7. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2022)

8. Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast - By Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 - 2022)

9. Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2022)

10. Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2022)

11. Key Player Analysis (2010 - 2022)

12. Global Service Robotics Market - Growth Drivers

13. Global Service Robotics Market - Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlwf86/global_robotics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire