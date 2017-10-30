Royal Yacht Brokers SARL ("RYB"), a leading luxury yacht brokerage and rental agency, announced today that the company will begin accepting cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, national cryptocurrencies, such as CryptoRuble, and precious metals, such as gold and platinum, as payment for its services.

The cover of RYB Magazine featuring Motor Yacht Vertige, one of the numerous yachts RYB clients can charter. (Photo: Royal Yacht Brokers)

The company believes that as cryptocurrencies are being increasingly accepted in the real estate market, it is only a matter of time before further adoption will be witnessed in luxury and lifestyle markets. RYB is proud to be the first within the maritime industry to embrace this payment innovation.

"The cryptocurrency revolution has spawned a new class of millionaires who enjoy significant profits from speculation and investment" said RYB CEO Tommaso Chiabra. "We see this spending power now pervading the luxury industries and are happy to support our clients by implementing the new technology".

Accepting cryptocurrencies and precious metals as payments will lower fees for RYB yacht charters and sales, and save significant time on payment settlement and banking delays.

The company is pleased to have selected Goldmoney Inc. to process its cryptocurrency and precious metal payments.

About RYB

RYB is a luxury yacht advisory company founded in 2010 by Tommaso Chiabra and Manuele Thiella. The Monaco- and London-based enterprise specializes in yacht sales, charter, and management, and has representative offices in Milan, Dubai, Miami, Bodrum, New York, and Montenegro.

With instant access to over 2,000 mega yachts worldwide and a client base featuring numerous renowned personalities from the political, entertainment, or financial sphere, RYB aims to innovate the brokerage system by adapting to today's dynamic and more tech savvy market.

About GOLDMONEY

Goldmoney Inc.,a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the largest precious metals payment network, safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries.

Powered by Goldmoney's patented technology, the Goldmoney Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries.

