The European Investment Trust Plc - Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

London, October 30
The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company')
The Company confirms that it has today entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 30 September 2017.
The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.
30 October 2017
LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
