Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2017) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Board of Directors have approved a change in its Auditor. Effective October 30th, 2017, the Corporation's Audit Committee and its Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Crowe MacKay LLP., (the "Former Auditor") and have appointed UHY McGovern Hurley LLP., (the "Successor Auditor") as the Corporation's new auditor until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Corporation.

The Corporation has already sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions, and stating that both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor agree with the information contained within the Notice. The Notice, together with the two letters from the Auditors will be filed onto SEDAR accordingly.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. It is the Corporation's opinion that there have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligation) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

