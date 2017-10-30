

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday morning, holding near recent lows as stocks were set for a sluggish open.



Dec. gold was up 10 cents at $1271 an ounce, having seen little movement over the past few sessions.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Consumer spending is expected to increase by 0.9 percent .



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for October will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior month production index was 19.5, while General Activity Index came in at 21.3.



German retail sales grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, the biggest in four months, official data showed.



Economists had forecast sales to rise 3.2 percent following the revised 3 percent increase in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX