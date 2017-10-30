

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Monday morning, holding onto strong recent gains.



Prices surged last week amid speculation OPEC will soon confirm plans to extend its supply quota deal with Russia in an effort to end the global oil glut.



Meanwhile, supply disruptions from Iraq are being noted due to bad weather and political turmoil with Kurdish regions.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 10 cents at $54 a barrel, having touched the highest since April.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Consumer spending is expected to increase by 0.9 percent .



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for October will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior month production index was 19.5, while General Activity Index came in at 21.3.



