Endo Announces Certain Preliminary Financial Results for Third-Quarter 2017 and Affirms Selected 2017 Financial Guidance

Company Also Comments on Status of VASOSTRICT(vasopressin injection, USP)

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced certain preliminary results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, including expected: (i) revenues of approximately $785 million; (ii) reported (GAAP) net loss attributable to Endo of approximately $100 million; (iii) adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations of approximately $370 million; (iv) reported (GAAP) loss per share from continuing operations of approximately $0.45; and (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of approximately $0.85.

Endo also affirmed that for the twelve months ending December 31, 2017, the Company expects revenues to be between $3.38 billion and $3.53 billion. The Company further expects adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be at the upper end of the 2017 financial guidance ranges provided in August of $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion and $3.35 to $3.65, respectively. The Company will provide further details on its complete 2017 financial guidance and assumptions when it reports third-quarter 2017 earnings on November9, 2017.

In addition, Endo announced the Company's intention to aggressively defend and protect its VASOSTRICT/sup> (vasopressin injection, USP) product franchise and intellectual property, including seeking to prevent the unapproved, non-sterile-to-sterile bulk compounding of vasopressin through a previously announced lawsuit filed by certain of its subsidiaries against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 26, 2017. The Company is unaware of any unapproved, non-sterile-to-sterile compounding facilities currently selling or distributing a vasopressin injection product. VASOSTRICT/sup> remains the only FDA-approved vasopressin injection product indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock (e.g., post-cardiotomy or sepsis) who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

During the third-quarter 2017, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) issued to Endo's Par Pharmaceutical operating company three new patents relating to VASOSTRICT/sup> (vasopressin injection, USP) 20 units/mL. The PTO issued U.S. Patent Nos. 9,744,209; 9,744,239; and 9,750,785, all of which have expiration dates of January 30, 2035. All three patents have been listed in the FDA Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly known as the Orange Book. Par now holds five VASOSTRICT/sup> patents listed in the Orange Book, including U.S. Patent Nos. 9,375,478 and 9,687,526, which also have expiration dates of January 30, 2035.

Important Information About VASOSTRICT/sup> (vasopressin injection, USP)

VASOSTRICT/sup> is contraindicated in patients with known allergy or hypersensitivity to 8-L-arginine vasopressin or chlorobutanol. Use in patients with impaired cardiac response may worsen cardiac output. The most common adverse reactions include decreased cardiac output, bradycardia, tachyarrhythmias, hyponatremia and ischemia. These highlights do not include all the information needed to use VASOSTRICT/sup> safely and effectively. For full prescribing information, visit www.parsterileproducts.com.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Thefinancial data contained in this press release are unaudited, preliminary, based upon Endo's good faith estimates and subject to completion of Endo's financialclosing procedures. While Endo expects that its final financialresults for the three months ended September 30, 2017, following the completion of its financialclosing procedures, will generally be consistent with the amounts provided in this press release, Endo's actual results may differmaterially from these estimates as a result of the completion of its financial closing procedures,as well as final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the timethat its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017 are finalized, including adjustments that could be made for income taxes, asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, adjustments to inventory and other charges. Endo expects to issue its earnings release for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 on November 9, 2017.

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information on the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using.

Net loss attributable to Endo International plc is determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation of preliminary Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) to preliminary Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2017 (in millions):





Three Months

Ended September

30, 2017 Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) $ (100) Income tax benefit

(28) Interest expense, net

128 Depreciation and amortization (1)

183 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

183





Separation benefits and other restructuring (2)

81 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)

(13) Asset impairment charges (4)

95 Acquisition-related and integration costs (5)

1 Fair value of contingent consideration (6)

15 Share-based compensation

13 Other income, net (7)

(2) Discontinued operations, net of tax (8)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 370

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information on the Company's use of Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations is determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation of preliminary Diluted loss per share from continuing operations (GAAP) to preliminary Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2017:





Three Months

Ended September

30, 2017 Diluted loss per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (0.45) Separation benefits and other restructuring (2)

0.35 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)

(0.07) Asset impairment charges (4)

0.42 Fair value of contingent consideration (6)

0.07 Amortization of intangible assets (9)

0.72 Tax adjustments (10)

(0.19) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 0.85

Preliminary weighted average shares for GAAP and non-GAAP purposes were 223 million and 224 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) Unaudited preliminary depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation does not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliation, including Separation benefits and other restructuring.

(2) Unaudited preliminary adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in millions):





Three Months

Ended September

30, 2017 Separation benefits and other $ 21 Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation

60 Total $ 81

(3) To exclude preliminary litigation-related settlement charges, reimbursements and certain settlements related to intellectual property suits previously filed by our subsidiaries.

(4) To exclude preliminary pre-tax, non-cash, intangible asset and property, plant and equipment impairment charges. During the third quarter of 2017, we recorded total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of approximately $95 million, approximately $17 million of which relates to property, plant and equipment charges related to our previously announced restructuring initiatives and held-for-sale accounting for Somar. The remaining preliminary charges during the third quarter largely relate to market conditions impacting the recoverability of certain indefinite and finite-lived intangible assets in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segments.

(5) To exclude preliminary acquisition and integration-related costs related to various past acquisitions.

(6) To exclude the preliminary impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from changes in market conditions impacting the commercial potential of the underlying products.

(7) To exclude preliminary Other income, net expected to be included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(8) To exclude the preliminary results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(9) To exclude preliminary amortization expense for commercial intangible assets.

(10) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.

As previously disclosed, during the second quarter of 2016, Endo recorded a discrete GAAP tax benefit of $636 million arising from outside basis differences generated as part of a legal entity restructuring. This benefit and the associated component of the 2016 U.S. federal return to provision adjustment recorded in the third quarter of 2017 were excluded from our adjusted effective tax rate in accordance with the Company's non-GAAP accounting policy.

