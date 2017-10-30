Global Cloud Computing Markets 2017 - 2022 - Focus on Consumer Internet of Things (IoT), Enterprise Automation, and Industrial IoT

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cloud Computing in Consumer Internet of Things (IoT), Enterprise Automation, and Industrial IoT 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This research evaluates the global cloud computing marketplace including centralized and distributed services, platforms, and infrastructure. The report also analyzes the market for cloud computing as a service across major industry verticals as well as carrier cloud services and market opportunities for cloud support of IoT networks and associated apps and services. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned from 2017 - 2022.
This research also assesses the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for Cloud Computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as Cloud Computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing. The report also assesses market opportunities for Cloud Computing support of IIoT Devices and the Objects/Things that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes. The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry vertical, devices, and objects/things from 2017 to 2022.
This research also evaluates MEC technology, architecture and building blocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges. The report also analyzes MEC industry initiatives, leading companies, and solutions. It includes a market assessment and forecast for MEC users and MEC revenue globally, regionally, and within the enterprise market for years 2017 to 2022. Forecasts include MEC infrastructure (equipment, platforms, software, APIs, and services).
Key Topics Covered:
Global Cloud Computing Services 2017 - 2022
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Cloud Computing Technology and Markets
4 Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook
5 Cloud Services in IoT
6 Carrier Cloud Services
7 Important Cloud Computing Industry Developments
8 Appendix: Fundamentals of Cloud Computing
9 Appendix: MEC Technology and Solutions
Multi-access Edge Computing 2017 - 2022
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture
4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities
5 MEC Ecosystem
6 MEC Application and Service Strategies
7 MEC Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022
8 Conclusions and Recommendations
9 Appendix: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue 2017 - 2022
Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT 2017 - 2022
1 Overview
2 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem
3 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market
4 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts
5 Company Analysis
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
