Launch of New Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC) Global Charter

A multi-stakeholder initiative setting out 10 goals to change the future of advanced breast cancer by 2025

The Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC) Global Alliance has launched the ABC Global Charter[i] , a bold new initiative setting out 10 clear goals to drive global improvements in ABC care and survival by 2025.The ABC Global Charter addresses the most urgent and actionable gaps in the treatment and care of patients with ABC to ultimately improve and extend their lives. The ABC Global Alliance, a European School of Oncology backed, multi-stakeholder platform initiated in 2016, will push forward the ABC Global Charter encouraging the worldwide breast cancer community, policy makers and the public to unite to help change the future of ABC patients.

Much progress has been made in the diagnosis, management and outcomes of early breast cancer, however major gaps still exist in the treatment and management of ABC and median survival has remained stubbornly stuck at two to three years after diagnosis, with 50% of cases and 58% of deaths occurring in less developed countries.

"The care of ABC has lagged behind that of early breast cancer with too many people still dying too early and change is urgently needed", comments Fatima Cardoso, director of the Breast Unit, Champalimaud Clinical Centre, Lisbon, Portugal and Chair of the ABC Global Alliance. "The ABC Global Charter is an ambitious charter for change. Our goal is to unite the ABC community to work together towards common, achievable goals at international and local levels."

The Charter centres on 10 Actions for Change addressing gaps in ABC research, ABC patient care and ABC in society as identified by the Global Status of Advanced/Metastatic Breast Cancer: 2005-2015 Decade Report[ii] which led to the preliminary mBC Vision 2025 'Call-to-Action'.

The 10 Actions for Change:

Double median overall survival for patients with ABC to at least 4 years by 2025 Improve quality of life for ABC patients in clinical practice Improve availability of robust epidemiology and outcomes data for ABC Increase availability and access to multidisciplinary care, including palliative, supportive, and psychosocial assistance for patients, families, and caregivers to ensure patients are receiving the best treatment experience Strive for all patients with ABC to have financial support for treatment, care and assistance if unable to work Offer communication skills training to all healthcare providers Provide accurate and up-to-date ABC-specific information tools to all patients who want them Increase public understanding of ABC Improve access to non-clinical supportive services for ABC Protect workforce rights for patients with ABC

The Actions for Change will be discussed in detail at the first ABC Global Alliance meeting on 4-5 November 2017 in Lisbon which follows the ABC4 Conference.

For more details see www.abcglobalalliance.org

