Göran Björkman appointed new President for Sandvik Materials Technology

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct.30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Göran Björkman as new President of business area Sandvik Materials Technology and member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management Team. He succeeds Petra Einarsson who is leaving the company for an external assignment. The change is effective as of 1 November 2017.

"Göran Björkman has with his extensive experience the right capabilities to lead Sandvik Materials Technology going forward. As we all know, this business area is experiencing a challenging situation. I am convinced that Göran Björkman will add the strategic, business oriented focus that the business area now requires", says Sandvik's CEO and President, Björn Rosengren.

Göran Björkman, age 51, has been with the company since 1990 of which almost 20 years at the materials technology operations. Currently he has the position as Vice President Production at Sandvik Coromant and Vice President Production Strategy, Sandvik Machining Solutions.

"I want to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to Petra Einarsson for her devoted contributions to Sandvik during almost 30 years and I wish her all the best in her new position as President and CEO for the packaging industry group BillerudKorsnäs", says Björn Rosengren.

