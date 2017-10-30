

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tower International Inc. (TOWR) reported that its net income third quarter 2017 declined to $14.9 million or $0.72 per share, from $18.2 million or $0.86 per share in the third quarter last year. The latest-quarter result included certain items that adversely impacted results by $2.8 million. Excluding these items and comparable items in the third quarter of 2016, adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents, compared with 90 cents a year ago



Revenue for the third quarter was $462 million compared with $457 million in the third quarter of 2016.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share and revenues of $451.05 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Present outlook for full year revenue of $1.98 billion is expected to be $10 million higher than previous outlook, as favorable foreign exchange is expected to more than offset modest production decreases on Tower contented vehicles in Europe. The Company increased its outlook for adjusted earnings per share by 10 cents to $3.70 per share and re-affirming its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million and positive free cash flow of $55 million. Analysts expect annual revenue of $1.97 billion.



