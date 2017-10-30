Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-10-30 13:38 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 17 August 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 30/2017. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,460 million (approximately EUR 600 million) in the period from 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 23 - 27 October 2017:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 October 2017 40,287 536.96 21,632,427 24 October 2017 26,401 537.09 14,179,613 25 October 2017 16,260 537.56 8,740,722 26 October 2017 30,700 549.73 16,876,650 27 October 2017 48,870 553.35 27,042,024 Accumulated under the 4,149,376 561.23 2,328,759,458 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



