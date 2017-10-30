sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,936 Euro		+0,071
+8,21 %
WKN: A2DJWY ISIN: CA9638101068 Ticker-Symbol: 29W 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WHITE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHITE GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHITE GOLD CORP
WHITE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHITE GOLD CORP0,936+8,21 %