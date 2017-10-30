

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET Monday. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in the prior month. Consumer spending is expected to increase by 0.9 percent.



Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the franc, it fell against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 113.57 against the yen, 0.9985 against the franc, 1.1627 against the euro and 1.3184 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



