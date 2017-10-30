

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority has canceled a controversial contract given to help rebuild the island's power grid shattered by the deadly Storm Maria.



Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello had called for the cancellation of a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy after additional scrutiny found that the Montana-based company was granted the repair contract without a public bid process.



More than five weeks after the hurricane, most regions in the US territory were without power.



On the basis of a report by the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Governor Rosselló requested the Office of the Comptroller to investigate if the contracting process complied with legal and administrative requirements.



The Governor requested an audit by the OMB after a series of doubts were raised in the past weeks about the agreement between PREPA and Whitefish Energy, a two-year old company.



In response, the PREPA Executive Director Ricardo Ramos said he was canceling the contract.



In a news conference Sunday, Rossello said the decision was 'intended to reaffirm our commitment to transparency in the contracting process in the government.'



The Governor told reporters that he had instructed PREPA to immediately coordinate with the states of Florida and New York to reinforce brigades that are currently rebuilding the grid on the island.



He also criticized the federal government for a delay in sending brigades from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that Whitefish was selected despite having no experience in large-scale electrical repairs and with only two full-time employees. The company reportedly entrusted its work on the island to a subcontractor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX