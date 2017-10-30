Global Autonomous Vehicle (Sedan/Hatchback & SUV) Market for Luxury Segment 2017-2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment by Body Type (Sedan/Hatchback & SUV), End User (Personal Mobility & Car Sharing), Fuel Type (BEV, Hybrid, ICE, & FCEV), Component (Radar, LiDAR, & Biometric Sensors) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.35% from 2025 to 2030. The market is projected to be 27,906 Units in 2025 and is projected to reach 126,774 Units by 2030
The rising concerns about vehicle safety and security have accentuated the need for the development of autonomous vehicles. Factors such as an increase in disposable income, the rise in purchasing power, and changing buyer preferences have fueled the market for luxury and premium cars, which in turn is expected to drive the autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment.
The autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment has been segmented by body type, component type, fuel type, end-user type, and region. The market has been segmented, by body type, into sedan/hatchback and SUV. SUV is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment, by body type. Continuously increasing sales of luxury SUVs will drive the market growth of this segment. Also, the continuous increase in the preference for SUVs and off-road driving practices are expected to contribute to the growth of the autonomous SUV vehicle market for luxury segment.
BMW (Germany) is a leading manufacturer of luxury cars. The group comprises brands such as BMW (Germany), MINI (UK), and Rolls-Royce (UK).
The company' strategy has shifted from manufacturing premium automobiles to providing premium mobility and mobility services. Along with its partners, BMW is working on standards, platforms, and a backend for the future of automated driving. BMW has collaborated with Intel (US) and Mobileye (Israel) to develop a new series of fully automated prototype vehicles.
The company has developed products such as DriveNow, ReachNow, ParkNow, and ChargeNow for mobility services that would be used for autonomous vehicle segments.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Connected Vehicle Technology And Dynamic Mobility Application
- Need for Safe, Productive And Efficient Driving Experience
- Integration of Technology in Vehicles
Restraints
- Consumer Acceptance to Automation
- Cyber Security And Safety Concerns
- Non-Availability of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries
Opportunities
- Autonomous Luxury Cars As a Car Shared Service
- Robotic Assistance
Challenges
- Mutual Interference Between Lidar Scanners
- Environment Constraints Pose a Challenge for Autonomous Luxury Vehicles
- Crowd Navigation
- Undefined Legal Responsibility
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Technology Overview
7 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, By Body Type
8 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, By Fuel Type
9 Luxury Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Component
10 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, Future Trends & Scenario (2023-2030)
11 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, Future Trends & Scenario for Car Sharing
12 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, By End-User
13 Autonomous Luxury Vehicles Market, By Region
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
- Audi
- Baic Motor
- Baidu
- Bmw
- Byd
- Changan Automobile
- Cisco Systems
- Continental
- Daimler
- Delphi Automotive
- Denso
- Infineon Technologies
- Magna International
- Nio
- Nxp Semiconductors
- Porsche
- Renesas Electronics
- Robert Bosch
- Saic Motor Corporation
- Tesla
- Texas Instruments
- Valeo
- Waymo
- ZF Friedrichshafen
