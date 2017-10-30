Global Autonomous Vehicle (Sedan/Hatchback & SUV) Market for Luxury Segment 2017-2022

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment by Body Type (Sedan/Hatchback & SUV), End User (Personal Mobility & Car Sharing), Fuel Type (BEV, Hybrid, ICE, & FCEV), Component (Radar, LiDAR, & Biometric Sensors) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment, in terms of volume, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.35% from 2025 to 2030. The market is projected to be 27,906 Units in 2025 and is projected to reach 126,774 Units by 2030

The rising concerns about vehicle safety and security have accentuated the need for the development of autonomous vehicles. Factors such as an increase in disposable income, the rise in purchasing power, and changing buyer preferences have fueled the market for luxury and premium cars, which in turn is expected to drive the autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment.

The autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment has been segmented by body type, component type, fuel type, end-user type, and region. The market has been segmented, by body type, into sedan/hatchback and SUV. SUV is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the autonomous vehicle market for luxury segment, by body type. Continuously increasing sales of luxury SUVs will drive the market growth of this segment. Also, the continuous increase in the preference for SUVs and off-road driving practices are expected to contribute to the growth of the autonomous SUV vehicle market for luxury segment.

BMW (Germany) is a leading manufacturer of luxury cars. The group comprises brands such as BMW (Germany), MINI (UK), and Rolls-Royce (UK).

The company' strategy has shifted from manufacturing premium automobiles to providing premium mobility and mobility services. Along with its partners, BMW is working on standards, platforms, and a backend for the future of automated driving. BMW has collaborated with Intel (US) and Mobileye (Israel) to develop a new series of fully automated prototype vehicles.

The company has developed products such as DriveNow, ReachNow, ParkNow, and ChargeNow for mobility services that would be used for autonomous vehicle segments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Connected Vehicle Technology And Dynamic Mobility Application

Need for Safe, Productive And Efficient Driving Experience

Integration of Technology in Vehicles

Restraints



Consumer Acceptance to Automation

Cyber Security And Safety Concerns

Non-Availability of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Opportunities



Autonomous Luxury Cars As a Car Shared Service

Robotic Assistance

Challenges



Mutual Interference Between Lidar Scanners

Environment Constraints Pose a Challenge for Autonomous Luxury Vehicles

Crowd Navigation

Undefined Legal Responsibility

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Technology Overview



7 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, By Body Type



8 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, By Fuel Type



9 Luxury Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Component



10 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, Future Trends & Scenario (2023-2030)



11 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, Future Trends & Scenario for Car Sharing



12 Autonomous Vehicle Market for Luxury Segment, By End-User



13 Autonomous Luxury Vehicles Market, By Region



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles

Audi



Baic Motor

Baidu

Bmw

Byd

Changan Automobile

Cisco Systems

Continental

Daimler

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Infineon Technologies

Magna International

Nio

Nxp Semiconductors

Porsche

Renesas Electronics

Robert Bosch

Saic Motor Corporation

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Valeo

Waymo

ZF Friedrichshafen

