QUOINE and Quantstamp Announce Proof of Caring Partnership

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, QUOINE, a leading cryptocurrency fintech company in Asia, announced the Proof-of-Care alliance with Quantstamp, the first protocol for smart contract security-auditing.

"The Proof-of-Care alliance is all about community first," commented Richard Ma, CEO of Quantstamp and the creator of the Proof-of-Care campaign. "We, excited organizations are joining the alliance, because security and community engagement is the foundation for the growth of the blockchain community. Especially with QUOINE, because security is in their DNA."

The partnership signals an aligned mission among crypto startups and stakeholders to provide leading-edge security to blockchain users.

Mike Kayamori, CEO and co-founder of QUOINE stated, "It is our mission to foster security and compliance to safeguard our customers' assets on our trading platforms. We are very proud to form a Proof-of-Care alliance with Quantstamp. We admire the way Quantstamp has built a community of supporters who strongly believe in the mission to enhance the security of smart contracts."

Both QUOINE and Quantstamp are addressing critical issues for the crypto ecosystem, the support oftheir communities is crucial in accelerating the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.They cannot fulfilltheir missions without the help of a community who supportthem and believe in a more democratized, decentralized world.

QUOINE is the first global cryptocurrency fintech company to receive a license from the Japan Financial Services Agency, which entails strict adherence to national security and compliance requirements to prioritize the safety of customers' digital assets. To learn more about QUOINE, visit https://quoine.com/.

Quantstamp is building the first security-audit infrastructure that enables smart contract developers to improve the security of their programs. This infrastructure allows exponentially growing blockchain projects to deal with their security needs. To learn more about Quantstamp, go to https://quantstamp.com.

