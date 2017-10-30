Graminex LLC, producer of Non-Solvent Graminex Flower Pollen Extracts, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with IDIPharma. After completion and publication of clinical studies supporting the use of Graminex Flower Pollen Extract for Prostate Pain and Chronic Pelvic Pain (CCP), IDIPharma and Graminex have agreed to expand clinical research on Graminex Flower Pollen Extract.

"Graminex looks forward to expanding its relationship with IDIPharma, producer of DEPROX 500 containing Non-Solvent Graminex Flower Pollen Extract. IDIPharma has proven its outstanding commitment to quality by delivering substantiated products to its customers," stated Justin E Ritter, Regulatory Affairs.

"IDIPharma is committed to solving gynecological, urological and andrological problems by its continued scientific collaboration within the medical community. Deprox 500, which contains Non-Solvent Graminex Flower Pollen Extract, was the first Italian Supplement strongly focused on prostatitis. Deprox is supported by clinical studies that underline the distinctiveness of its formulation and its real effectiveness in regards to the long standing problems of prostatitis," stated Dora Arena, Ph.D.

About Graminex LLC

Graminex LLC is the leading producer of natural and solvent free Graminex Flower Pollen Extract. Graminex directly owns and manages more than 8,500 acres of farmland in Northwest Ohio. Graminex's active raw ingredients are grown and processed for use in the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, food and skincare industries. Graminex markets clinically supported Flower Pollen Extracts, focusing on prostate care, urinary care, menopausal support, and skin care. Partnered with its distributors, retailers and manufacturers, Graminex products are sold in more than 44 countries.

About IDI Integratori Dietetic Italiana S.r.l.

IDIPharma is a pioneer and leader in the Italian phyto-market, focusing on urological diseases. Each year IDIPharma sponsors several Italian and European Urological Congresses to increase the awareness of Deprox through urologists and publicizing results of clinical studies containing Non-Solvent Graminex Flower Pollen Extracts.

For further information please contact Graminex LLC Public Relations, Colleen E. May at (419) 278-1023 or e-mail at info@graminex.com. You may also visit www.graminex.com.

IDI Integratori Dietetici Italiani S.r.l., Dora Arena, Ph.D. at 39.095.445392 or email at dora.arena@idipharma.com You may also visit www.idipharma.com

