Contract Biomanufacturing Services Market, 2025 - Globalization of Outsourcing for Biomanufacturing

The contract biomanufacturing global market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $36.6 billion by 2025



Biomanufacturing is a widely used term to describe manufacture of biologic molecules for various stages of drug development right from pre-clinical stage to commercial supply. The biologic drug manufacturing is a complex process involving huge capital and sound technical expertise. Many large and small pharmaceutical companies are turning to outsourcing the drug manufacture process to reduce capital investments on capacities and focus more on their core competencies. Contract manufacturing organizations, particularly for R&D and clinical trials, are making product manufacture, more efficient and often less costly. In addition to that, the use of single-use bioreactors is effectively reducing the manufacture facility cost.



There is a continued growth of biopharmaceutical market which is expected to nearly double in next 10 years. This will be a result of continued new product approvals, expansion of indications for current products which include less-developed countries becoming more affluent and increased drug demand of the aging population in the U.S. and other major pharmaceutical markets.



Aging populations are at a high risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer and arthritis and these diseases are being precisely targeted using biopharmaceuticals. Many blockbuster drugs losing their exclusivity are also giving room for many biosimilar (and bio-betters) companies to enter into the world's biopharmaceuticals market subsequently attracting many CROs, CDMOs, and CMOs to enter into the picture.



Contract manufacturing market was estimated region wise with segmental revenues for various end user groups such as diagnostics, research reagents and therapeutics. Total available manufacturing capacity was estimated with distinction between GMP vs. non-GMP, in-house vs. CMOs and clinical vs. commercial contract manufacturing. Key developments such as collaborations, capacity expansions and acquisitions were reported and analyzed.

In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of contract biomanufacturing global market

Regional analysis of contract biomanufacturing global market

Market dynamics for contract manufacturing

Market sizing based on end users

Emerging trends and strategies

Market share analysis of major players in contract manufacturing global market

Competitive landscape with regard to capacities for major CMOs

CMO service matrix based on type of cell culture techniques, revenues and employee size

Key Topics Covered:



1 Biologics Contract Manufacturing Global Market

1.1 Executive Summary



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Factors Influencing Market

2.1.1 Drivers and Opportunities

2.1.1.1 Globalization of Outsourcing for Biomanufacturing

2.1.1.2 Increased Funding from Private Investors and Government for Development of Cmos

2.1.1.3 Emergence of Single Use Bioreactors

2.1.1.4 Increasing Biologics Approvals in the Past Year

2.1.1.5 Successful Collaboration and Low Cost for Outsourcing

2.1.2 Restraints and Threats

2.1.2.1 High Requirement for Capital Investments Restraining Many Cmos to Enter the Biologics Space

2.1.2.2 Risk of Product Contamination & Maintaining High Productivity

2.1.2.3 Entry of Large Pharmaceutical Company With Exess Capacity Into the Cmo Market

2.1.2.4 Stringent Regulations and Mandatory Requirement of Cgmp Certifications



3 Contract Biomanufacturing Services

3.2 Contract Biomanufacturing, by Process

3.3 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by End Users

3.4 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by Region

3.5 Competitive Landscape

3.6 Company Developments



4 Company Profiles



4.1 Abzena Plc

4.2 Albany Molecular Research Inc

4.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

4.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

4.5 Catalent Inc.

4.6 Charles River Laboratories

4.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

4.8 Horizon Discovery Group, Plc

4.9 Innovent Biologics

4.1 Jhl Biotech Inc.

4.11 Lonza Group

4.12 Merck Kgaa

4.13 Patheon N.V.

4.14 Proteogenix

4.15 Rentschler Biotechnologie Gmbh

4.16 Selexis Sa

4.17 Syngene International

4.18 Wuxi Apptec



