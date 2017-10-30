Insurrection Media And Vertical Networks Premiere New Halloween Show Exclusively On Snapchat

Produced in Partnership with Skybound Entertainment, 'Killer Legends' will air Tuesday, October 31st

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Just in time for Halloween, Insurrection Media, the independent, talent friendly digital television studio, and Vertical Networks, the mobile content creation studio, announce the premiere of Killer Legends, available exclusively on Snapchat. The original documentary-style Snapchat Show investigates the story behind one of the creepiest urban legends, Jeff the Killer.

Created by Joshua Zeman (Cropsey, The Station Agent) and produced in partnership with Skybound Entertainment, Killer Legends is live on Snapchat for 48 hours beginning Tuesday, October 31st at midnight.

Killer Legends features Zeman and Rachel Mills (The Killing Season, Mavis!) as they explore the lore of Jeff the Killer, one of the internet's most frightening and viral legends. Jeff the Killer is said to be about a disturbed man, whose face is burned by acid and torments victims from their bedroom closet.

"Killer Legends is the perfect combination of mystery and spooky Halloween fun," said Vanessa Guthrie, partner lead for Snapchat Shows. "We're excited for Snapchatters to discover it."

"Josh is a talented creator and it's been a thrill to help him develop this riveting show for the Snapchat audience," said Jordanna Fraiberg, Insurrection's Head of Development. "The teams at Snap, Vertical and Skybound have been incredible to work with and we can't wait for Snapchatters to enjoy Killer Legends this Halloween."

About Insurrection Media

Founded by Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, Insurrection Media is an independent talent-friendly digital TV studio developing and producing high quality scripted shows for over-the-top video platforms as well as broadcast and cable networks internationally.

Insurrection has a multiyear SciFi production partnership with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and David Alpert of Skybound Entertainment. The company has a strategic relationship with HarperCollins where key books in SciFi, Drama, and Comedy are optioned and developed into digital video and linear television series. Insurrection Media is headquartered in Beverly Hills with a division in London that is identifying and developing television shows for traditional and streaming networks in Europe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592687/Insurrection_Media_Logo.jpg