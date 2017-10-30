Ipreo's IssueNet Hits $1 Trillion in the U.S. Year-To-Date

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, announces record numbers in the U.S. run on IssueNet, Ipreo's fixed-income syndicate connectivity platform used by 156 banks today globally. On October 17, 2017, IssueNet surpassed $1 trillion in U.S. volume year-to-date, following the launch in the U.S. last year.

The launch of IssueNet in the U.S. region comes on the back of its strong position and long-lasting community built in EMEA and Asia Pacific. The platform's rapid adoption in the U.S. spans to more than 700 deals across more than 1,200 tranches, including most of the largest deals in 2017, ranging from $10 billion to $22.5 billion in size.

"Since its launch in 2003, IssueNet has transformed the way that fixed-income deals are done in the primary market," said Bill Sherman, Ipreo's EVP and Head of the Global Markets Group. "Building off of Ipreo's vast IssueNet community in the EMEA and APAC, we're thrilled to see the adoption and momentum following the U.S. rollout. We are pleased to offer a global solution and will continue to focus on bringing thoughtful innovation to the markets."

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1700 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.