OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Giyani Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") and Secutor Capital Management Corporation (the "Agent") have mutually decided to exit the agreement they entered into on October 10th pursuant to which the Company was planning to issue convertible debenture units.

The Company and Agent have mutually agreed to terminate the agreement as the final terms, requested by the funding group, were deemed to undermine shareholder value and therefore were rejected by the Company.

Giyani is currently reviewing alternative funding arrangements.

