FAIRFAX, Va., 2017-10-30 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stevie Awards has issued a call for entries for the 2018 (fifth annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the only business awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.



The early-bird entry deadline is November 29. The final entry deadline is February 7, 2018, but late entries will be accepted through March 14 with the payment of a late fee. Complete entry details are available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in the 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region: Large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private. The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries are accepted in seven languages.



-- Annual Report Awards & Other Publication Awards -- Customer Service Awards -- Company/Organization Awards -- Human Resources Awards -- Information Technology Awards -- Management Awards -- Marketing Awards -- New Product Awards -- Corporate Communications, IR, and PR Awards -- Website Awards and Smartphone and Tablet App Awards …and more



New awards categories introduced for 2018 include Award for Innovative Management in Government, Award for Innovative Management in Non-Profit Organization or NGOs and Award for Innovative Management in Public Enterprises.



Asia-Pacific Stevie Award winners will be announced on April 18. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a gala banquet on June 1 in Hong Kong.



Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Stevie winners.



Some of the Asia-Pacific region's most innovative organizations have won Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in the past four years including ABS-CBN Corporation, Bangkok Health Research Center, Delta Air Lines, Freelancer.com, GE Indonesia, Globe Telecom, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Huawei, Maras Group, MetLife Asia Ltd., MSLGROUP China, Ooredoo, PT Petrokimia Gresik, Samsung, Seoul Metropolitan Government, Singapore Power, Sony, Telkom Indonesia, Xiaomi, and more.



