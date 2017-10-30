Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have made progress with cathodes made from 'disordered' materials, a technology which could greatly increase the storage capacity of lithium batteries.

Several years ago, the team at Berkeley had discovered that certain types of disordered material could store more lithium when used as a cathode than current 'ordered' materials which layer the lithium and transition metal particles more nearly.

Up to now, research into these materials has proceeded haphazardly, through testing based on trial and error. Research published this week in the journal Physical Review Letters, however, outlines a set of criteria for the production of useful disordered structures for cathode materials.

"Discovering new disordered materials has been mostly driven by trial-and-error, and by relying on human intuition," explains Alexander Urban, lead author of the paper 'The electronic ...

